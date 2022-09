IG Prisons visits Haripur Jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sadaat Hassan Wednesday visited Central Jail Haripur and inquired about the problems faced by juvenile prisoners.

He was accompanied by Special Secretary Home, Akbar Ali Khan.

IG Prisons met with juvenile inmates and listened to their problems.

During visit, IG Prisons was briefed by Jail Superintendent about provisions of facilities to prisoners.

Later, he visited Jail Staff Training academy Haripur discussed matters relating to training of staff and proposed plan to enhance capacity building of staff.