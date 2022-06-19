IG Prisons visits Haripur Jail, inaugurates Indoor Games Room

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The Inspector General of Prisons KP Saadat Hassan along with AIG Prisons Rehan Gul Khattak visited Central Prison Haripur on Sunday.

It was his maiden visit to a Prison after assuming charge of the office.

On arrival at Chitral Jail Haripur, he was received by Hamid Azam Superintendent Jail along with his team. The IG was presented guard of honour by a smart contingent of Prisons' Police.

The Superintendent Jail, Hamid Azam briefed the IG about the jail and reformative activities for the rehabilitation of inmates.

The IG Prisons inaugurated an Indoor Games Room for Juveniles and Adolescents in jail where Table tennis, Carom, Chess, Ludo etc games facilities are extended to inmates. The inspector General then visited different sections of the jail and also inspected the jail kitchen and lauded the efforts of administration for cleanliness in jail.

He also promised to revisit the education remission system and to add technical education certification in the ambit of remissions.

The IG Prisons also visited the jail hospital and expressed satisfaction over the health facilities provided to ailing inmates.

Later on, he visited the Prisons Staff Training academy on the premises of Central Prisons and issued instructions for improving the overall facilities for trainees. He also noticed flaws in the building and intended to raise the issue at proper forum.

Talking to journalists he expressed his resolve to make Prisons as real rehabilitation centres so that after release the prisoners could become useful citizens.

He also committed to provide modern gadgets to Prisons to cope with the emerging needs of Prisons.