UrduPoint.com

IG Prisons Visits Haripur Jail, Inaugurates Indoor Games Room

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

IG Prisons visits Haripur Jail, inaugurates Indoor Games Room

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The Inspector General of Prisons KP Saadat Hassan along with AIG Prisons Rehan Gul Khattak visited Central Prison Haripur on Sunday.

It was his maiden visit to a Prison after assuming charge of the office.

On arrival at Chitral Jail Haripur, he was received by Hamid Azam Superintendent Jail along with his team. The IG was presented guard of honour by a smart contingent of Prisons' Police.

The Superintendent Jail, Hamid Azam briefed the IG about the jail and reformative activities for the rehabilitation of inmates.

The IG Prisons inaugurated an Indoor Games Room for Juveniles and Adolescents in jail where Table tennis, Carom, Chess, Ludo etc games facilities are extended to inmates. The inspector General then visited different sections of the jail and also inspected the jail kitchen and lauded the efforts of administration for cleanliness in jail.

He also promised to revisit the education remission system and to add technical education certification in the ambit of remissions.

The IG Prisons also visited the jail hospital and expressed satisfaction over the health facilities provided to ailing inmates.

Later on, he visited the Prisons Staff Training academy on the premises of Central Prisons and issued instructions for improving the overall facilities for trainees. He also noticed flaws in the building and intended to raise the issue at proper forum.

Talking to journalists he expressed his resolve to make Prisons as real rehabilitation centres so that after release the prisoners could become useful citizens.

He also committed to provide modern gadgets to Prisons to cope with the emerging needs of Prisons.

Related Topics

Tennis Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Jail Visit Chitral Haripur Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

8 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

16 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

17 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

17 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.