IG prisons visits Tank judicial lock-up

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Abbas Khan visited Tank Judicial lock-up and inspected facilities for inmates in the jail.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that through jail reforms learning opportunities would be provided to prisoners to re-integrate them into society.

He said that practical steps were being taken to ensure all basic facilities in the prison. Superintendent Jail DIKhan Zafrullah Marwat, Superintendent Judicial Lock Up Tank Amjad Mehsud also accompanied him.

He said that on the directives of the provincial government, all basic facilities were being ensured in all the central jails. He said that prisoners in jails were also a part of the society and providing them basic necessities of life in jails was one of prime duties.

IG Prisons further said that inmates were also human beings and should be treated with love and affection. Special care was being taken for the education and training of the inmates in the jail.

Regarding the construction of Tank New Jail, IG Prisons said that there was a big project which may take time, so in a short time, two more barracks will be constructed to facilitate the prisoners in the judicial lock-up of Tank so that the problem of capacity of the prisoners could be solved.

During the visit, Khalid Abbas met the inmates in Tank Judicial Lockup and discussed problems of prisoners.