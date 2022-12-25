UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Applauds Rahim Yar Khan Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

IG Punjab applauds Rahim Yar Khan police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has appreciated the Rahim Yar Khan Police for safely recovering the four hostages who were kidnapped from the Kacha area. IG Punjab directed that speed up action against criminals should be taken and the process of protecting lives and property of citizens should be made more effective.

According to the details, operations of the Punjab Police against the criminals were ongoing in the area of Kacha and in this regard, Punjab Police Rahim Yar Khan took timely action last night and safely recovered the four hostages who were abducted from the area of Kacha.

DPO Rahim Yar Khan Akhtar Farooq said that the kidnappers abducted Dr Riaz Dashti and three relatives on the pretext of checkup of patient late at night.

As soon as the information was received, a heavy contingent of police chased the accused along with armored vehicles and elite teams. DPO Akhtar Farooq further said that the kidnappers escaped by taking advantage of the fog and darkness, leaving the hostages surrounded by the police. Police were conducting a search operation in the area to find the kidnappers, he said. DPO Rahim Yar Khan further said that the Names of the rescued citizens including, Riaz, Siraj, Jan Muhammad and Waheed resident of Bhong. During the search operation, the police took the four hostages into safe custody and handed them over to their relatives. DPO Rahim Yar Khan further said that the actions against the criminals would continue on a priority basis until the arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicles Rahim Yar Khan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

2 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

4 hours ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.