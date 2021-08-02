UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Appreciates Performance Of Lahore Police

Sumaira FH 41 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:00 AM

IG Punjab appreciates performance of Lahore police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani while appreciating the police performance urged officers to further improve their attitudes and morals so that the overall opinion and identity of the people about the police department can be changed.

He expressed these views while addressing to the officers and officials of Lahore police Darbar at Alhamra Hall here on Sunday.

IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should immediately inform the seniors about the deployment of such unscrupulous, unruly and immoral subordinates in police stations so that the image of the department could be protected from their actions.

He said that Punjab police made dozens of good deeds on a daily basis adding that still the general impression of police was not up to the mark. He further said that we had to eradicate crime from the society by treating the people with good manners.

IGP said that Punjab police was marking this year as the year of police stations and all development funds would be utilized for the provision of modern equipments, facilities in the police stations and increase in the capacity of the force.

He said that steps were being taken on priority basis to make Punjab police a public centric and investigation centric force so that improved service delivery could truly reach the people with the effects of modern policing.

Inam said "No delay' in registration of FIR is my top priority so file an immediate case for every crime, especially for crimes in which the accused are not known." He further said that the concerned CPOs, DPOs and Divisional SPs would have to answer for non-registration of the FIR and supervisory officers should play a key role in ridding the department of such elements who were corrupt and unruly.

IGP said that for the sake of the honor of the department, he had to sack the officers and officials of bad repute who were hardly one per cent of the department, so he would not hesitate to do so.

He said that the job of a good supervisory officer was to form a team consisting of capable, hardworking and well-spoken subordinates and also enable to play a leading role in the future.

Inam said that all the officers and personnel in Punjab police from constable to supervisory officers were being divided into A, B and C categories and in future only A and B category will be able to be posted in police stations and fields.

He said that the police station was a basic unit of working and in order to restore its dignity, all the officers and personnel have to discharge their responsibilities with sincerity.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Lahore police has so far relinquished Rs.73 billion public and private lands to the Mafia while arresting 128 notorious thugs.

He said that 57 Kalashnikovs, 662 rifles and hundreds of pistols were recovered from the possession of the accused adding that 117 gangs were arrested. Upon which IG Punjab said that he was satisfied with performance of Lahore police and Punjab police as well.

He said we only need to improve our attitudes and morals so that the overall opinion and identity of the people about the police department can also change.

On this occasion, IG Punjab also listened to the queries of SHOs and In-charge investigations and issued orders for redressal on the spot.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Police Station Job Sunday FIR All From Top Billion

Recent Stories

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant g ..

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant golden visas to resident doctor ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential ..

Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential Affairs Scholarships Office si ..

2 hours ago
 Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Mo ..

Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Monday

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

4 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

4 hours ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.