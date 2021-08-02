IG Punjab appreciates performance of Lahore police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani while appreciating the police performance urged officers to further improve their attitudes and morals so that the overall opinion and identity of the people about the police department can be changed.

He expressed these views while addressing to the officers and officials of Lahore police Darbar at Alhamra Hall here on Sunday.

IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should immediately inform the seniors about the deployment of such unscrupulous, unruly and immoral subordinates in police stations so that the image of the department could be protected from their actions.

He said that Punjab police made dozens of good deeds on a daily basis adding that still the general impression of police was not up to the mark. He further said that we had to eradicate crime from the society by treating the people with good manners.

IGP said that Punjab police was marking this year as the year of police stations and all development funds would be utilized for the provision of modern equipments, facilities in the police stations and increase in the capacity of the force.

He said that steps were being taken on priority basis to make Punjab police a public centric and investigation centric force so that improved service delivery could truly reach the people with the effects of modern policing.

Inam said "No delay' in registration of FIR is my top priority so file an immediate case for every crime, especially for crimes in which the accused are not known." He further said that the concerned CPOs, DPOs and Divisional SPs would have to answer for non-registration of the FIR and supervisory officers should play a key role in ridding the department of such elements who were corrupt and unruly.

IGP said that for the sake of the honor of the department, he had to sack the officers and officials of bad repute who were hardly one per cent of the department, so he would not hesitate to do so.

He said that the job of a good supervisory officer was to form a team consisting of capable, hardworking and well-spoken subordinates and also enable to play a leading role in the future.

Inam said that all the officers and personnel in Punjab police from constable to supervisory officers were being divided into A, B and C categories and in future only A and B category will be able to be posted in police stations and fields.

He said that the police station was a basic unit of working and in order to restore its dignity, all the officers and personnel have to discharge their responsibilities with sincerity.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Lahore police has so far relinquished Rs.73 billion public and private lands to the Mafia while arresting 128 notorious thugs.

He said that 57 Kalashnikovs, 662 rifles and hundreds of pistols were recovered from the possession of the accused adding that 117 gangs were arrested. Upon which IG Punjab said that he was satisfied with performance of Lahore police and Punjab police as well.

He said we only need to improve our attitudes and morals so that the overall opinion and identity of the people about the police department can also change.

On this occasion, IG Punjab also listened to the queries of SHOs and In-charge investigations and issued orders for redressal on the spot.