IG Punjab appreciates performance of Special Branch on Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, praised the performance of the Special Branch for their effective reporting on cleanliness arrangements during Eid al-Adha.

He while appreciating the performance of Special Branch officers and personnel across the province, said that due to the objective reporting by the Special Branch, significant success was achieved in the Eid cleanliness operation.

He further mentioned that the Special Branch provided timely information that greatly contributed to achieving the zero waste target. Special Branch's effective reporting helped in timely collection and proper disposal of animal remains in the cities.

The IG Punjab congratulated the entire Special Branch team for their outstanding performance.