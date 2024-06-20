Open Menu

IG Punjab Appreciates Performance Of Special Branch On Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM

IG Punjab appreciates performance of Special Branch on Eid-ul-Azha

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, praised the performance of the Special Branch for their effective reporting on cleanliness arrangements during Eid al-Adha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, praised the performance of the Special Branch for their effective reporting on cleanliness arrangements during Eid al-Adha.

He while appreciating the performance of Special Branch officers and personnel across the province, said that due to the objective reporting by the Special Branch, significant success was achieved in the Eid cleanliness operation.

He further mentioned that the Special Branch provided timely information that greatly contributed to achieving the zero waste target. Special Branch's effective reporting helped in timely collection and proper disposal of animal remains in the cities.

The IG Punjab congratulated the entire Special Branch team for their outstanding performance.

Related Topics

Police Punjab

Recent Stories

High-level delegation led by Industries Minister t ..

High-level delegation led by Industries Minister to visit Turkmenistan from June ..

4 seconds ago
 Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets ..

Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets in KP to mobilize green financ ..

27 minutes ago
 Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 chil ..

Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 children of police employees

27 minutes ago
 415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP ..

415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

27 minutes ago
 PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah

PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah

27 minutes ago
 Senators call for revising taxes on salaried class ..

Senators call for revising taxes on salaried class, medicines, property business ..

21 seconds ago
realme GT 6 Pro: The True Flagship Killer Now Avai ..

Realme GT 6 Pro: The True Flagship Killer Now Available for XXXX

52 minutes ago
 District admin launches operation to check transpo ..

District admin launches operation to check transport fares

22 seconds ago
 IG Punjab issues relief orders after listening to ..

IG Punjab issues relief orders after listening to police employees

24 seconds ago
 Pakistan's dedication to int'l standard nautical p ..

Pakistan's dedication to int'l standard nautical products re-affirms its contrib ..

25 seconds ago
 Eight brick kilns owner booked

Eight brick kilns owner booked

29 seconds ago
 FWMC starts washing, sweeping of road

FWMC starts washing, sweeping of road

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan