IG Punjab Approves Rs 0.5 Mln For Treatment Of Injured Personnel

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking various measures under the comprehensive strategy for the health welfare of police employees, in continuation of which, he has issued Rs 0.5 million for the treatment of injured personnel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking various measures under the comprehensive strategy for the health welfare of police employees, in continuation of which, he has issued Rs 0.5 million for the treatment of injured personnel.

As per details, Rs.0.4 million was given to Lahore police official Muhammad Rehan for treatment, Rs.0.1 million was given to injured constable Shahid Bashir for treatment, whereas the cases of the treatment of injured constable Muhammad Tahir and Muhammad Shahid were forwarded to medical financial assistance committee for funds approval.

The above officials got seriously injured in various incidents while performing their professional duties.

The committee chaired by Additional IG Finance and Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara approved the funds for the medical expenses of the above cases.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to continue the measures for the best treatment of the officers injured during the duty and said that all possible measures will be continued for the early rehabilitation of the officers and personnel injured during the duty.

He said that the supervisory officers should send the cases of the injured officers and personnel to the Central Police Office along with relevant documents and the department will ensure its all possible support for their treatment.

