IG Punjab Approves Rs 22m Educational Scholarships For 48 Police Officers
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 07:56 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has approved Rs 22 million educational scholarships to 48 police officers for Masters, MPhil and other higher degrees from a well-known private university.
Constables, Head Constables, Junior clerks, Sub-Inspectors, Police Technical Officers and other rank officers are among the recipients of educational scholarships, who will pursue higher studies in the best disciplines and modern subjects at the University of Management and Technology.
DIG Welfare Ghazi Salah-ud-Din said that Punjab Police and University of Management Technology had signed an MOU two months ago for higher education of police employees.
Under which police employees have been given scholarships for higher education in Artificial Intelligence, Data Sciences, Public Policy, Security and Strategic Studies, Mathematics, Supply Chain Management, Economics and Information Systems etc.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that maximum support from the department will continue to increase the efficiency and educational qualification of police employees. He directed the DIG welfare to process all applications related to educational scholarships on priority basis.
