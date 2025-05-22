IG Punjab Approves Rs2.4m For Police Personnel Medical Treatment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved an additional Rs. 2.4 million in welfare funds for the medical treatment of children of police personnel suffering from serious illnesses.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nasir Mehmood has been granted Rs. 1 million for his son's cancer treatment, Constable Zaheer Ahmed has received Rs. 1 million for his son’s bone marrow transplant, Constable Naqqash Abid has been provided Rs. 200,000 for his child’s medical care, Naib Qasid Muhammad Zafar has been issued Rs.
100,000 for his son's blood cancer treatment, Constable Mubashar Ali and Naib Qasid Muhammad Arif have been jointly granted Rs. 100,000 for their children treatment. These funds were disbursed following the scrutiny and approval of the Welfare Management Committee, added spokesperson.
IG Punjab emphasized that efforts to support the health and welfare of police personnel will continue through effective utilization of available resources. He directed officers to ensure sustained welfare initiatives across the province.
