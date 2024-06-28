IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certificates to crime-fighter officers

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has said that utilizing modern technology and professional skills, besides crackdown on organized crime across the province should be further intensified

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has said that utilizing modern technology and professional skills, besides crackdown on organized crime across the province should be further intensified.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held in honor of Lahore Police’s crime-fighter officers and personnel at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

The IG Punjab emphasized that officers should maintain close contact with their subordinate officials and transfer the motivation of the command to the lowest levels. He directed that no effort should be spared in providing justice to citizens.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to police teams for their outstanding performance in combating crime. Twelve teams from the Organized Crime Wing, six from the Investigation Wing, and one team from the Operations Wing were encouraged with rewards.

According to details, a police team was awarded commendation certificates and rewards for arresting Nigerian and Jordan gangs involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions.

Inspector Waqas Bukhari and his team were rewarded for arresting the suspects of the notorious “Topi Gang” wanted in robbery-cum-murder cases. Inspector Jasim Ahmad and his team were rewarded for the arrest of suspect Khalilur Rehman involved in drug supply from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs. Sub-Inspector Umar Daraz was rewarded for arresting dangerous criminals of Hafiz Group, Shahbaz Kacha Group, and Malik Waqas Group wanted in various murder cases. Other police teams were awarded commendation certificates and rewards for arresting dangerous suspects wanted in blind murder, robbery, and various other crimes.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, AIG Admin Muhammad Rizwan Ahmad Khan, AIG Discipline Asif Amin Awan, SSP Security Lahore Abdul Wahab, SP Headquarters Traffic Police Lahore Soahil Fazil and other police officers were also present.