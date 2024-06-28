Open Menu

IG Punjab Awards Cash Prizes, Commendation Certificates To Crime-fighter Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 09:19 PM

IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certificates to crime-fighter officers

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has said that utilizing modern technology and professional skills, besides crackdown on organized crime across the province should be further intensified

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has said that utilizing modern technology and professional skills, besides crackdown on organized crime across the province should be further intensified.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held in honor of Lahore Police’s crime-fighter officers and personnel at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

The IG Punjab emphasized that officers should maintain close contact with their subordinate officials and transfer the motivation of the command to the lowest levels. He directed that no effort should be spared in providing justice to citizens.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to police teams for their outstanding performance in combating crime. Twelve teams from the Organized Crime Wing, six from the Investigation Wing, and one team from the Operations Wing were encouraged with rewards.

According to details, a police team was awarded commendation certificates and rewards for arresting Nigerian and Jordan gangs involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions.

Inspector Waqas Bukhari and his team were rewarded for arresting the suspects of the notorious “Topi Gang” wanted in robbery-cum-murder cases. Inspector Jasim Ahmad and his team were rewarded for the arrest of suspect Khalilur Rehman involved in drug supply from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs. Sub-Inspector Umar Daraz was rewarded for arresting dangerous criminals of Hafiz Group, Shahbaz Kacha Group, and Malik Waqas Group wanted in various murder cases. Other police teams were awarded commendation certificates and rewards for arresting dangerous suspects wanted in blind murder, robbery, and various other crimes.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, AIG Admin Muhammad Rizwan Ahmad Khan, AIG Discipline Asif Amin Awan, SSP Security Lahore Abdul Wahab, SP Headquarters Traffic Police Lahore Soahil Fazil and other police officers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Technology Punjab Drugs Robbery Traffic Criminals From

Recent Stories

PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MP ..

PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MPAs

37 seconds ago
 USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop

USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop

38 seconds ago
 Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club

Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club

40 seconds ago
 Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lah ..

Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lahore, parts of province

41 seconds ago
 Women Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Ma ..

Women Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Malakand

28 seconds ago
 KP to start Water Resource Accountability for Paki ..

KP to start Water Resource Accountability for Pakistan Program

30 seconds ago
Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

26 seconds ago
 PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Mansour bin Saud ..

PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Mansour bin Saud's mother

31 seconds ago
 NADRA Chairman visits Central Police Office

NADRA Chairman visits Central Police Office

33 seconds ago
 PM hails swift approval of budget 2024-25 by Natio ..

PM hails swift approval of budget 2024-25 by National Assembly

34 seconds ago
 WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahea ..

WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahead of Muharram

53 minutes ago
 Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic r ..

Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic reforms

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan