LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar extended his warm congratulations to Sub-Inspector (SI) Khadim Hussain on his son, Mohsin Khadim, receiving the Sword of Honor during his training in the Pakistan Air Force.

He welcomed Sub-Inspector Khadim Hussain to his office and commended him for nurturing and guiding his son towards such a remarkable accomplishment.

Mohsin Khadim's exemplary success not only brings pride to his family but also reflects positively on the entire police department, he added.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab praised Mohsin Khadim for successfully completing the rigorous selection and training process in the Pakistan Air Force with distinction and honor.

He emphasized that Mohsin's achievement serves as a source of inspiration for other children of police personnel, encouraging them to strive for excellence in their endeavors.

Expressing optimism for Mohsin Khadim's future in the Pakistan Air Force, Dr. Usman Anwar highlighted the department's commitment to supporting the educational aspirations of police officers' children through various partnerships and initiatives.

He concluded by recognizing the invaluable contributions of highly educated sons and daughters of police employees in the nation's development, emphasizing their vital role in serving various national institutions.