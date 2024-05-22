Open Menu

IG Punjab Declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana Best Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 07:38 PM

IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, ensure excellent security arrangements for cattle markets and citizens across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, ensure excellent security arrangements for cattle markets and citizens across the province.

The IG Punjab declared CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana as the best commander for his good performance in crime control, law and order maintenance.

Presiding over the crime review meeting of Lahore Police at the CCPO office, here on Wednesday, Dr. Usman Anwar said that under the leadership of CCPO Lahore, crime rate has decreased significantly, the performance of Lahore Police in crime control, law and order maintenance and community policing has been outstanding.

The IG Punjab praised the Lahore Police for significant decrease in the number of calls to emergency helpline 15 and improving the rate of challaning.

He announced cash awards for best performing officers of Lahore Police. He said that DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran has made the patrolling system very efficient, Lahore Police has successfully faced the challenges of law and order maintenance and crime control.

The IG Punjab further said that Lahore Police solved all cases of murder, rape and child abuse. Lahore Police's organized crime unit Lahore traced most of the cases of major drug gangs, serious crimes which is commendable. He directed the officers to ensure timely registration of FIR in all cases, intensify the crackdown and work more diligently for the prevention of drug peddling. He directed to further improve the handling of complaints received on 1787 Complaint Management System.

The IG Punjab directed that Friends of Police and volunteers of police programs should be continued successfully. He directed the Lahore Police to further improve the traffic affairs of the provincial capital.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, DIG Investigation Punjab Azhar Akram, DIGs, SSPs, SPs of all wings including Operations, Investigation, Organized Crime Unit were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police Punjab Law And Order Traffic FIR Market All Best

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor perfor ..

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance

11 minutes ago
 Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in ..

Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases

7 minutes ago
 Joint session on heatwave awareness held

Joint session on heatwave awareness held

7 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day eve ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event

7 minutes ago
 Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Pa ..

Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state

8 minutes ago
 Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

3 minutes ago
New findings illuminate details about SW China anc ..

New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital

3 minutes ago
 Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

3 minutes ago
 Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against pow ..

Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters

3 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi wri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms

3 minutes ago
 IGP Punjab inaugurates upgraded Khadimat Center Li ..

IGP Punjab inaugurates upgraded Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan