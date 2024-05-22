IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, ensure excellent security arrangements for cattle markets and citizens across the province.

The IG Punjab declared CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana as the best commander for his good performance in crime control, law and order maintenance.

Presiding over the crime review meeting of Lahore Police at the CCPO office, here on Wednesday, Dr. Usman Anwar said that under the leadership of CCPO Lahore, crime rate has decreased significantly, the performance of Lahore Police in crime control, law and order maintenance and community policing has been outstanding.

The IG Punjab praised the Lahore Police for significant decrease in the number of calls to emergency helpline 15 and improving the rate of challaning.

He announced cash awards for best performing officers of Lahore Police. He said that DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran has made the patrolling system very efficient, Lahore Police has successfully faced the challenges of law and order maintenance and crime control.

The IG Punjab further said that Lahore Police solved all cases of murder, rape and child abuse. Lahore Police's organized crime unit Lahore traced most of the cases of major drug gangs, serious crimes which is commendable. He directed the officers to ensure timely registration of FIR in all cases, intensify the crackdown and work more diligently for the prevention of drug peddling. He directed to further improve the handling of complaints received on 1787 Complaint Management System.

The IG Punjab directed that Friends of Police and volunteers of police programs should be continued successfully. He directed the Lahore Police to further improve the traffic affairs of the provincial capital.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, DIG Investigation Punjab Azhar Akram, DIGs, SSPs, SPs of all wings including Operations, Investigation, Organized Crime Unit were present in the meeting.