IG Punjab defines latest situation of Katcha operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday said more than 60,000 acres of land had been cleared from criminals for the past few months during an ongoing operation in South Punjab Katcha area.

In a special video message, the IG said 12 dacoits were killed and 51 arrested while hideouts were eliminated as the operation will continue even the flood.

Dr Usman said more than 50 hostages were safely recovered from the Katcha criminals while a jawan had embraced martyrdom and seven policemen were injured.

Similarly, 40 checkpoints and 14 base camps were established in cleared areas while six police schools were established to educate children in Katcha area. Six dispensaries had also been established to provide facilities and treatment for local people, he added.

The IG said people and businessmen could contact Rahim Yar Khan police special number 9230337-068 to avoid any situation.

The IG said the department was speeding up measures to protect people from criminalsand in this regard cooperation of the masses with the police was also very important.