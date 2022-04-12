(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday directed to ensure best arrangements for solution of traffic problems in Rawalpindi city under a comprehensive strategy.

The Inspector General of Police said that special attention should be paid to the security of mosques, imambargahs and Ramzan bazaars and markets during the holy month.

The IGP expressed these views while instructing the officers during the inauguration of the newly constructed Memorial of Martyrs and presiding over the meeting with the children of the martyrs on his visit to the Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi, said a news release.

On arrival at Rawalpindi Police Lines, the children of Constable Muhammad Mazhar Hussain Shaheed and Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed presented bouquets to IG Punjab. IGP also laid flowers at the memorial and offered prayers for higher ranks of martyrs.

On the occasion, police contingent extended salutations to IG Punjab whereas IG Punjab presented honorary shields and gifts to the children of martyrs at CPO office.

The IGP stressed upon taking concrete steps against criminals and organized crime.

He also ordered to increase duty hours of patrolling forces in vicinity of major highways, business and public centers.

The IG Punjab directed that measures should be taken on priority basis to enhance the welfare and efficiency of the force.

"The police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for protection of life and property of the people are our pride and their everlasting sacrifices are a beacon for the entire force," he added.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that these martyrs have enhanced the honor and dignity of department by sacrificing their lives.

He said"Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs and will stand by them in every occasion of joy and sorrow."CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik briefed IG Punjab about the construction of memorial martyrs. He also briefed about the progress on construction of Smart City, Complaint Cell and Rawal Lounge. RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan and other senior officers were also present.