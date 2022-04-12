UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Directs Best Arrangements To Solve Pindi's Traffic Problem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 06:40 PM

IG Punjab directs best arrangements to solve Pindi's traffic problem

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday directed to ensure best arrangements for solution of traffic problems in Rawalpindi city under a comprehensive strategy.

The Inspector General of Police said that special attention should be paid to the security of mosques, imambargahs and Ramzan bazaars and markets during the holy month.

The IGP expressed these views while instructing the officers during the inauguration of the newly constructed Memorial of Martyrs and presiding over the meeting with the children of the martyrs on his visit to the Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi, said a news release.

On arrival at Rawalpindi Police Lines, the children of Constable Muhammad Mazhar Hussain Shaheed and Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed presented bouquets to IG Punjab. IGP also laid flowers at the memorial and offered prayers for higher ranks of martyrs.

On the occasion, police contingent extended salutations to IG Punjab whereas IG Punjab presented honorary shields and gifts to the children of martyrs at CPO office.

The IGP stressed upon taking concrete steps against criminals and organized crime.

He also ordered to increase duty hours of patrolling forces in vicinity of major highways, business and public centers.

The IG Punjab directed that measures should be taken on priority basis to enhance the welfare and efficiency of the force.

"The police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for protection of life and property of the people are our pride and their everlasting sacrifices are a beacon for the entire force," he added.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that these martyrs have enhanced the honor and dignity of department by sacrificing their lives.

He said"Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs and will stand by them in every occasion of joy and sorrow."CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik briefed IG Punjab about the construction of memorial martyrs. He also briefed about the progress on construction of Smart City, Complaint Cell and Rawal Lounge. RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan and other senior officers were also present.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Business Punjab Visit Traffic Rawalpindi Progress Criminals Market Best

Recent Stories

Five held with narcotics

Five held with narcotics

27 minutes ago
 Chinese media accords wide coverage to Shehbaz Sha ..

Chinese media accords wide coverage to Shehbaz Sharif's election as prime minist ..

28 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

28 minutes ago
 Ration distributed to 500 families

Ration distributed to 500 families

28 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Belarus Suitable Platform for Negotiat ..

Putin Calls Belarus Suitable Platform for Negotiations Between Moscow and Kiev

28 minutes ago
 At least five dead in South Africa floods, mudslid ..

At least five dead in South Africa floods, mudslides

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.