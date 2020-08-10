UrduPoint.com
IG Punjab Directs Higher Security In Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 08:44 PM

IG Punjab directs higher security in province

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Monday directed officers to beef up security arrangements in the province in the wake of blast in Chaman, Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Monday directed officers to beef up security arrangements in the province in the wake of blast in Chaman, Balochistan.

He directed all RPOs and DPOs to enhance security at important installations, sensitive places and public points.

In addition to this, he said the checking should be made more effective on inter-provincial and Inter-district posts. IG said that search, sweep and intelligence operations be conducted in the province, besides increasing timings of patrolling of Dolphin, Police Response Unit and other forces, stated official spokesperson.

