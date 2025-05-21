IG Punjab Directs Immediate Relief On Police Personnel’s Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar on Wedenday, held a meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office.
During the session,he listened to their concerns and issued immediate directives for relief.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, on the request of Security Constable Muhammad Waseem for a change in investigation, IG Punjab directed the DPO Pakpattan to provide relief.
Regarding the financial assistance appeal from the widow of late Traffic Warden Muhammad Shahid, instructions were issued to the DIG Welfare and Finance to offer necessary support.
On the request for promotion by Ghazi Inspector Ejaz Ahmed, the Additional IG Punjab was directed to provide relief, while for the promotion request of DSP Nasir Mehmood Malik, the DIG Headquarters was instructed to take action.
Similarly, on the application of former Security Constable Adil Ashfaq, the DIG Establishment-II was directed to address the matter and on the pension appeal of forcibly retired Constable Asghar Ali, the CCPO Lahore was instructed to provide relief.
According to the spokesperson, IG Dr. Usman Anwar also issued instructions on several other applications related to discipline, administration, promotion and welfare.
