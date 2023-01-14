UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Directs To Accelerate Crackdown Against Criminals Involved In Attacks On Police Teams

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has directed to accelerate massive crackdown under zero tolerance against terrorists and criminals involved in attacks on police teams

He issued these instructions on Saturday, while presiding over a high-level meeting at the RPO office DG Khan. IG Punjab was informed about the preliminary investigation of the terrorist attack on the police post in Taunsa Sharif.

IG Punjab emphasised upon taking terrorists as well as their facilitators to their ultimate end . He directed to increase the number of personnel at police check posts in border area and expert snipers should also be deputed along with modern resources.

IG Punjab ordered DIG Admin and Establishment South Punjab Muhammad Saleem to send detailed inquiry report of Taunsa Sharif incident to CPO within 24 hours. He said that there should be no delay in taking action against those responsible for negligence while conducting an inquiry from all aspects of the incident. IG Punjab directed that the Additional IG South Punjab should personally monitor the police operations in sensitive areas including Kacha area and reports of search and combing operations should be sent to the Central Police Office on a daily basis.

IG Punjab said that in order to further strengthen the rule of law in Kacha area, full fledged operations should be conducted against organised criminal gangs. Police teams should increase patrolling in sensitive areas while supervisory officers should monitor the operations themselves. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed that more resources, modern weapons and additional personnel will be provided to the police teams for the operation against the anti-social elements.

IG Punjab said that coordination and information sharing with Sindh and Balochistan police should be improved to end movement of criminals.

Additional IGs South Punjab, Special Branch, CTD, RPO DG Khan, DIG Operations Punjab, DPO DG Khan and other officers participated in the meeting.

Earlier, IG Punjab attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed Head Constable Mazhar Iqbal at Police Lines DG Khan. IG Punjab laid flowers on the dead body of the martyr and recited Fatiha for higher ranks of martyr. The IG Punjab paid tribute to eternal sacrifice of the martyr and said that the officers and officials of the department who embraced martyrdom were real gems of department and heroes of the nation.

The IG Punjab vowed to ensure provision of best welfare to families of martyrs. He met the heirs of the martyr and said that terrorist elements cannot demoralize us with such actions. The blood of the martyred son of Punjab Police would not go in vain. He said that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect life and property of people. A large number of citizens including police officers and officials, media representatives, lawyers, political and social personalities participated in the funeral prayer. After the funeral prayer, the body of the martyr was sent to his native village where he will be buried with full official honors.

Furthermore, IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan visited Nishtar Hospital Multan and also met police official Mohammad Ramzan who was injured in the attack on Taunsa Sharif police post. He inquired from the doctors about the health of the injured official Muhammad Ramzan.

IG Punjab while directing the provision of best medical facilities for the speedy recovery of the injured officer, said that the injured personnel Muhammad Ramzan should be provided with the best care and all possible support. Additional IGs Special Branch, CTD, DIG Operations Punjab and other officers including CPO Multan were also present on this occasion.

