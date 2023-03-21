IG Punjab directs to arrest professional criminals, active gangs operating in Pindi

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday directed the Rawalpindi Police officials to arrest professional criminals, active organized gangs and proclaimed offenders operating in the garrison city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday directed the Rawalpindi Police officials to arrest professional criminals, active organized gangs and proclaimed offenders operating in the garrison city.

While chairing a meeting held here at the RPO office, the IGP said the negligence in the registration of cases on the part of Rawalpindi Police would not be tolerated. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani and other officers participated in the meeting.

Addressing the occasion, the IGP said that all issues related to police welfare should be monitored by the supervisory officers themselves and the district Police officers must ensure immediate measures for their redressal.

He said that the objectives of establishing protection centers should be ensured by all means. Punjab Police were prominent in terms of its best measures and performance, he added.

Earlier, as per the vision of IGP Punjab, a blood donation camp was organized at Police Lines Headquarters for the treatment of special children of police officials' families and affected by thalassemia. The camp was organized with the support of philanthropist organizations Spring and Sundas Foundations.

In the medical camp, special children of police officers and constables were examined and various types of tests were conducted.

SP, Headquarters Maham Khan also distributed certificates of appreciation among doctors and their teams on the occasion.