IG Punjab Directs To Beef Up Security Arrangements In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday directed the Rawalpindi Police to beef up security arrangements for the tourists in Murree during Eid holidays

The IG Punjab said that all resources should be utilized for the protection and safety of tourists during Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued for entry and exit of vehicles in Murree should be implemented in true letter and spirit, said the IG Punjab while expressing his views during visit to Murree to review the security and traffic management plan.

IG Punjab issued instructions on safety of tourists, flow of traffic and administrative matters during Eid holidays.

IG Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi to make best arrangements of traffic in Murree during Eid holidays and weekends and appreciated the performance and enthusiasm of Murree Tourism Police.

He said that Murree Tourism Police personnel should take all necessary steps to help and protect the tourists and the flow of traffic on the highways during Eid days. The IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should go out in the field during Eid holidays and monitor the traffic and security arrangements.

In view of pre-monsoon season and heavy rains, preparations should be made to deal with any flood situation.

The IG Punjab said that the police should work with the district administration to complete the arrangements as per the advisory issued by the Meteorological Department and additional police teams should be ready at all times to deal with any emergency situation.

He also inaugurated a police Cottage.

Other officers RPO Rawalpindi, CPO Rawalpindi, Murree Tourism and Traffic Police were also present on the occasion.

