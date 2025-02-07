Open Menu

IG Punjab Directs To Increase Search, Combating Operations Across Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) In view of the upcoming Tri-Nation cricket Series, ICC Champions Trophy, and National Horse and Cattle Show, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed an increase in search and combing operations across the province.

As part of this initiative, 427 search and combing operations were carried out across the province in the last 24 hours. During these operations, 17,207 individuals were interrogated, 160 suspects were arrested and 60 proclaimed offenders were apprehended.

Spokesperson for Punjab Police shared that in the past month, 12,128 search and combing operations were conducted across the province, including Lahore.

Over 449,000 individuals were interrogated and 2,778 suspects were taken into custody. In addition, 342 pistols, 46 guns and 57 rifles were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

The IG Punjab has instructed continued acceleration of search, sweep, and intelligence-based combing operations. He directed that regular search and combing operations be conducted daily at sensitive locations, educational institutions, bus terminals, hotels, and inns, with a focus on bringing social enemies involved in illegal activities to justice and ensuring they receive appropriate punishment.

