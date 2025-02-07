IG Punjab Directs To Increase Search, Combating Operations Across Province
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:11 PM
In view of the upcoming Tri-Nation Cricket Series, ICC Champions Trophy, and National Horse and Cattle Show, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed an increase in search and combing operations across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) In view of the upcoming Tri-Nation cricket Series, ICC Champions Trophy, and National Horse and Cattle Show, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed an increase in search and combing operations across the province.
As part of this initiative, 427 search and combing operations were carried out across the province in the last 24 hours. During these operations, 17,207 individuals were interrogated, 160 suspects were arrested and 60 proclaimed offenders were apprehended.
Spokesperson for Punjab Police shared that in the past month, 12,128 search and combing operations were conducted across the province, including Lahore.
Over 449,000 individuals were interrogated and 2,778 suspects were taken into custody. In addition, 342 pistols, 46 guns and 57 rifles were recovered from the possession of the suspects.
The IG Punjab has instructed continued acceleration of search, sweep, and intelligence-based combing operations. He directed that regular search and combing operations be conducted daily at sensitive locations, educational institutions, bus terminals, hotels, and inns, with a focus on bringing social enemies involved in illegal activities to justice and ensuring they receive appropriate punishment.
Recent Stories
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chairs meeting regardin ..
IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating operations across province
UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls' e ..
Pakistan, EU envoy discuss ties
A solo fusion of Khattak and Kathak presented at NAPA
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock
Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram
Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta
Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector
Police recover dead body hanging from tree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chairs meeting regarding crime control4 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating operations across province4 minutes ago
-
UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls' empowerment4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, EU envoy discuss ties4 minutes ago
-
A solo fusion of Khattak and Kathak presented at NAPA4 minutes ago
-
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock11 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack11 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram11 minutes ago
-
Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta11 minutes ago
-
Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab11 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector19 minutes ago
-
Police recover dead body hanging from tree19 minutes ago