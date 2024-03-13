IG Punjab directs to increase security of courts across province

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that foolproof security of courts across the province is among the top priorities in which any negligence or irresponsibility will be intolerable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that foolproof security of courts across the province is among the top priorities in which any negligence or irresponsibility will be intolerable.

He directed to increase the security of courts across the province. He said that the day-to-day locking of the courts under the guise of unnecessary protest is not acceptable at all.

The IG Punjab said that the protection of judiciary is the first priority, ridicule of judges is not tolerated, courts will remain open in any case, normal courts proceedings and justice will be ensured in a peaceful environment. He directed that the RPOs, DPOs and concerned officers conduct a security audit and reconfigure the security plan of the courts.

The IGP Punjab directed that RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should maintain close coordination with the court administration and ensure best security arrangements with mutual consultation.

He emphasized that the police personnel posted at the entry and exit points of the courts should remain on high alert. Ensure thorough checking, continuous monitoring of entrances and sides of courts with the help of CCTV cameras. He said that no one should be allowed to bring weapons in the court premises and those who are negligent in this regard should prepare themselves for departmental action.

Dr. Usman Anwar issued these directions while presiding over a meeting on court security here at central police office on Wednesday.

All RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, senior police officers of the province participated in the meeting through video link. Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younas were present in the meeting. DIG Headquarters, DIG Operations Punjab, DIG Security Lahore, SSP Operations Lahore, AIG Operations Punjab also attended the meeting.