UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Directs To Provide Eid Gifts To Martyrs' Families

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 06:06 PM

IG Punjab directs to provide Eid gifts to martyrs' families

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan said on Tuesday that brave police officials who sacrificed their lives in line of duty were the real heroes of the department and the department would not leave their families alone at any stage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan said on Tuesday that brave police officials who sacrificed their lives in line of duty were the real heroes of the department and the department would not leave their families alone at any stage.

The IG Punjab directed RPOs, DPOs to keep close contact with the families of martyrs and provide them all possible facilities. He said that on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, Eid gifts should be provided by the department to the families of martyrs in all districts of the province and senior officers should also visit houses of martyrs for expressing solidarity with them.

He said the Punjab Police were like a family and as the Chief of Punjab Police the best welfare of the families of martyrs was his first priority, for which, all available resources would be utilized.

On the direction of IG Punjab, DIG Welfare Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani issued instructions to send Eid to the families of martyrs in all districts.

In a letter sent to RPOs and DPOs, it has been directed that cash gifts as well as Eid gifts be given to the families of martyrs in all districts of the province.

Moreover, senior officers would also visit homes of martyrs and present them Eid gifts.

The letter further said that on the day of Eidul Fitr, CCPO, all RPOs, DPOs including wouldvisit houses of two martyrs and meet their families and a detailed report would be sent tothe Central Police Office after the distribution of Eid gifts.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Visit Family All Best

Recent Stories

SSUET to remain close for ten days on Eid account

SSUET to remain close for ten days on Eid account

3 minutes ago
 NAVTTC Sindh completes 1st phase of monitoring of ..

NAVTTC Sindh completes 1st phase of monitoring of 134 partner institutes

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says UNSC Veto Right Is Not Going Anywhere

Lavrov Says UNSC Veto Right Is Not Going Anywhere

3 minutes ago
 Russian Court Issues 3 Mln Rubles Fine For Not Del ..

Russian Court Issues 3 Mln Rubles Fine For Not Deleting Wikipedia Articles

3 minutes ago
 Girls missing from Karachi issue their video state ..

Girls missing from Karachi issue their video statements: Police

7 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif striving to improve economic sit ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif striving to improve economic situation of country: Salman Khil ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.