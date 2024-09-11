Open Menu

IG Punjab Distributes Orders To Promoted Assistant Directors

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

IG Punjab distributes orders to promoted assistant directors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A ceremony was held here on Wednesday at the Central Police Office to honor officers promoted from Office Superintendent to Assistant Director in Punjab Police.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar distributed orders to the newly promoted Assistant Directors and instructed them to carry out their new responsibilities with dedication and hard work. He emphasized that Assistant Directors play a key role in managing administrative affairs, and they should perform their duties with sincerity and diligence. He stressed the importance of special attention to professional matters to further upgrade office operations.

The ceremony was also addressed by Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry and Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmad Khan. DIG Establishment I Captain-I (Retd) Liaqat Malik and DIG Establishment II Suleman Sultan Rana congratulated the newly promoted Assistant Directors. The families and children of the promoted officers attended the event.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar promoted 21 Office Superintendents to the position of Assistant Director, and these newly promoted Assistant Directors are serving in various field formations and districts of the police.

