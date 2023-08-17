IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificates to officials

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar awarded cash rewards and commendatory certificates to 50 employees from constables to inspectors here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar awarded cash rewards and commendatory certificates to 50 employees from constables to inspectors here on Thursday.

The awards were given to Inspectors Aamir Iqbal, Qamar Sajid, Ijaz Rasool, Zahid Saleem and Muhammad Raza, including officers and personnel in CCPO Office, Investigation, Operations and CIA.

The IG ordered the officials to speed up the process against drug eradication and said that daily intelligence-based operations were being conducted to eradicate drugs in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels.

Dr Usman Anwar directed that special measures should be taken to bring the suspects involved in motorcycle and vehicle theft to justice and patrolling of Dolphin, Peru and patrolling forces should be extended.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officerswere also present during the ceremony.