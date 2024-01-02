IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has given a house to the family of another martyred policeman who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

The family of ASI Asim Ali Shaheed was given a house worth Rs 17.5 million according to their choice.

A Spokesman of Punjab Police said that ASI Asim Ali Shaheed was posted at Manga Mandi police station. In December 2022, he was martyred while on duty by the firing of dacoits.

The family members of ASI Asim Ali Shaheed include his wife and two young sons. The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that the family of the martyr has been provided a house equipped with all facilities in Tehsil Shahkot of Nankana Sahib District.