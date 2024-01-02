Open Menu

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Gives House To Family Of Martyred ASI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 11:44 PM

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has given a house to the family of another martyred policeman who sacrificed his life in the line of duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has given a house to the family of another martyred policeman who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

The family of ASI Asim Ali Shaheed was given a house worth Rs 17.5 million according to their choice.

A Spokesman of Punjab Police said that ASI Asim Ali Shaheed was posted at Manga Mandi police station. In December 2022, he was martyred while on duty by the firing of dacoits.

The family members of ASI Asim Ali Shaheed include his wife and two young sons. The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that the family of the martyr has been provided a house equipped with all facilities in Tehsil Shahkot of Nankana Sahib District.

Related Topics

Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Police Station Wife Young Manga Nankana Sahib December Family All Million

Recent Stories

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

1 minute ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

1 minute ago
 Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

13 minutes ago
 LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Fac ..

LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Facilitation Centre

50 minutes ago
 Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant ..

Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant rain: PMD

50 minutes ago
AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth end ..

AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth endowment fund for poor

50 minutes ago
 ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

50 minutes ago
 1st Ocean Tennis championship underway

1st Ocean Tennis championship underway

1 hour ago
 COAS wholeheartedly endorsed PAF's dedication to t ..

COAS wholeheartedly endorsed PAF's dedication to technological advancements, ope ..

1 hour ago
 PMA for provision of complete facilities before fo ..

PMA for provision of complete facilities before formal opening of Nishtar-II

1 hour ago
 Sports complex, universities to be built in Zafarw ..

Sports complex, universities to be built in Zafarwal: Ahsan Iqbal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan