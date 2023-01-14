IG Punjab for accelerating crackdown against terrorists, criminals

Inspector General Police Punjab, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, directed officials to accelerate a massive crackdown against terrorists and criminals involved in attacks on police teams

He issued these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting at the RPO office DG Khan on Saturday.

He emphasised upon taking terrorists as well as their facilitators to their ultimate end.

IG Punjab directed to increase in the number of personnel at police check posts in the border area and the deployment of expert snipers along with modern resources.

He ordered DIG Admin and Establishment South Punjab Muhammad Saleem to send a detailed inquiry report of the Taunsa Sharif incident to CPO within 24 hours.

He said there should be no delay in taking action against those responsible for negligence while conducting an inquiry from all aspects of the incident.

He asked Additional IG police South Punjab to personally monitor the police operations in sensitive areas including Katcha area and send reports of search and combing operations to the Central Police Office on daily basis.

The IG ordered to conduct full fledged operation against organized criminal gangs in order to further strengthen the rule of law in Katcha area.

Police teams were directed to increase patrolling in sensitive areas while supervisory officers should monitor the operations themselves.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said more resources, modern weapons and additional personnel will be provided to the police teams for the operation against the anti-social elements.

IG Punjab ordered to improve coordination and information sharing with Sindh and Balochistan police to end movement of criminals.

IG Punjab was informed about the preliminary investigation of the terrorist attack on the police post in Taunsa Sharif.

Additional IGs South Punjab, Special Branch, CTD, RPO DG Khan, DIG Operations Punjab, DPO DG Khan and other officers participated in the meeting.

Earlier, IG Punjab attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed Head Constable Mazhar Iqbal at Police Lines DG Khan, adding he laid flowers on the dead body of the martyr and recited Fatiha for his higher ranks.

He paid tribute to the eternal sacrifice of the martyr and said the officers and officials of the department who embraced martyrdom were real gems of the department and heroes of the nation.

IG Punjab vowed to ensure the provision of the best welfare to families of martyrs and he met the heirs of the martyr and said terrorist elements couldn't demoralize us with such actions.

The blood of the martyred son of the Punjab Police will not go in vain. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the lives and properties of people.

A large number of citizens including police officers and officials, media representatives, lawyers, political and social personalities participated in the funeral prayer. The body of the martyr was sent to his native village where he will be buried with full official honors.

It's pertinent to mention here the head constable Mazhar Iqbal was martyred by the firing of unknown criminals on the police picket located on the border of Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last day. Shaheed Head Constable Mazhar Iqbal has left his parents, wife and two children among the mourners.

Furthermore, the IG visited Nishtar hospital Multan and also met police official Muhammad Ramzan who was injured in the attack on Taunsa Sharif police post.

He inquired from the doctors about the health of the injured jawan.

The IG while directing the provision of the best medical facilities for the speedy recovery of the injured officer said the injured personnel Muhammad Ramzan should be provided with the best care and all possible support.

Additional IGs Special Branch, CTD, DIG Operations Punjab and other officers including CPO Multan were also present on the occasion.