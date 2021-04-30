IG Punjab for beefing up security during last Ashra of Ramadan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that comprehensive measures should be taken in the last Ashra of Ramadan under a comprehensive strategy to control crimes across the province and implement Corona SOPs including effective security plan.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a video link meeting held at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

The IG Punjab said that for the provision of security on Youm-e-Ali (RA), Jumat-ul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr and for the implementation of Corona SOPs, close liaison should be maintained with the district administration, organizers and all stakeholders and their recommendations regarding security arrangements should be taken into consideration.

He added that in the last Ashra of the holy month, the focus should be on increasing the number of patrolling personnel and deployment, including the deployment of additional police teams at sensitive locations to tighten the noose around criminals and senior officers themselves should review the security arrangements in the field.

He further said that search, sweep combing and intelligence based operations in the vicinity of sensitive religious and public places should be continued on daily basis while security of all religious places including Mosques and Imam Bargahs should be kept on high alert on the occasion of Laylat-ul-Qadr.

He further said that along with crime control efforts, no effort should be spared for the implementation of Corona SOPs and police teams should work with other government agencies including the district administration to implement government directives on anti-Corona.

He further said that proclaimed offenders usually visit their homes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. For their arrest, DPOs should formulate a special plan under personal supervision and further legal action should be taken against the culprits.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on crime control, security arrangements and implementation of Corona SOPs in the last Ashra of Ramadan.

During the meeting, the RPOs and DPOs briefed the IG Punjab about the implementation of Corona SOPs and security arrangements. The IG Punjab instructed them to launch crackdown on liquor vendors, especially those selling raw and poisonous liquor and strict initiatives should be taken to prevent incidents of civilian casualties due to consumption of poisonous liquor while the action against those violating the Loudspeaker Act should not be delayed at all.

He further said that all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should go out in the field themselves and inspect the implementation of Corona SOPs in markets, business centers and other public places. He further said that the security personnel should also be briefed about the sensitivity of their duties in the light of the current situation so that they can perform their duties properly.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other police officers were also present.