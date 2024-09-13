Open Menu

IG Punjab For Increasing Security At Border Checkpoints, Sensitive Installations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM

IG Punjab for increasing security at border checkpoints, sensitive installations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed an increase in security at border checkpoints, religious sites, sensitive installations, and for foreign nationals, including Chinese citizens, in light of the current situation.

He emphasized that security measures at checkpoints, raids and operations should include bulletproof vests and helmets, and that safety protocols should be strictly followed.

The IG Punjab also instructed that the response to calls on the emergency helpline 15, as well as to the Dolphin Squad, be further improved.

In addition, he has directed the reorganization of motorcycle squads in all districts to combat street crime more effectively.

Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized the need for measures to eliminate encroachments and improve traffic management.

He also called for enhanced coordination and consultation with regional representatives and scholars to curb criminal and disruptive elements. Furthermore, he directed that patrolling around highways and sensitive installations and areas should be made more effective. These directives were given during a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office, where security situations, crime control, key performance indicators, and various policing matters were reviewed. The security plans for rallies, processions, and events on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal were also discussed.

The meeting was attended via video link by the Additional IG of South Punjab, all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs, whereas Additional IG of Special Branch, Additional IG of Investigation, Additional IG of CTD, MD of Safe Cities Authority, and senior officers from CPO were also present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab China Traffic Border Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

47 minutes ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

56 minutes ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

1 hour ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

1 hour ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

4 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

4 hours ago
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

4 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

20 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan