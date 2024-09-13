IG Punjab For Increasing Security At Border Checkpoints, Sensitive Installations
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed an increase in security at border checkpoints, religious sites, sensitive installations, and for foreign nationals, including Chinese citizens, in light of the current situation.
He emphasized that security measures at checkpoints, raids and operations should include bulletproof vests and helmets, and that safety protocols should be strictly followed.
The IG Punjab also instructed that the response to calls on the emergency helpline 15, as well as to the Dolphin Squad, be further improved.
In addition, he has directed the reorganization of motorcycle squads in all districts to combat street crime more effectively.
Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized the need for measures to eliminate encroachments and improve traffic management.
He also called for enhanced coordination and consultation with regional representatives and scholars to curb criminal and disruptive elements. Furthermore, he directed that patrolling around highways and sensitive installations and areas should be made more effective. These directives were given during a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office, where security situations, crime control, key performance indicators, and various policing matters were reviewed. The security plans for rallies, processions, and events on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal were also discussed.
The meeting was attended via video link by the Additional IG of South Punjab, all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs, whereas Additional IG of Special Branch, Additional IG of Investigation, Additional IG of CTD, MD of Safe Cities Authority, and senior officers from CPO were also present.
