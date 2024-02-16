IG Punjab For Strict Action Against Unlicensed Drivers
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 07:21 PM
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday issued a special message from Aab’shar Khidmat Center, that strict legal action will be taken against motorists who do not have license
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday issued a special message from Aab’shar Khidmat Center, that strict legal action will be taken against motorists who do not have license.
He said all obstacles in issuing driving license online have been removed, adding that more than 34 laws in this regard have been amended.
The IG Punjab declared that any vehicle driven by an individual without a license would face strict action and directed concerned authorities to gear up their action.
On this occasion, additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig said that in a few weeks 1 crore 24 lakh citizens have got their driving licenses, adding, "We have made all the license centers and traffic offices friendly for the citizens."
Recent Stories
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..
RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22
SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop
Woman abducted in Wah
People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi
Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment
Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan in 7 months
Police arrest dacoit in Karachi
Ambassador Durrani to lead Pak delegation at ‘Special Envoys on Afghanistan’ ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,147 points
Senegal plunges further into unknown after vote delay overturned
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting regarding anti polio c ..5 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal housing projects5 minutes ago
-
SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop13 minutes ago
-
Woman abducted in Wah13 minutes ago
-
People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi7 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest dacoit in Karachi7 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Durrani to lead Pak delegation at ‘Special Envoys on Afghanistan’ moot7 minutes ago
-
Regional Incharge SEPA chairs meeting regarding plastic bag2 minutes ago
-
DG seeks proposals to increase MDA revenue, judicious utilization of available resources2 minutes ago
-
Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition1 hour ago
-
PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections2 hours ago