IG Punjab for strict action against unlicensed drivers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday issued a special message from Aab’shar Khidmat Center, that strict legal action will be taken against motorists who do not have license.

He said all obstacles in issuing driving license online have been removed, adding that more than 34 laws in this regard have been amended.

The IG Punjab declared that any vehicle driven by an individual without a license would face strict action and directed concerned authorities to gear up their action.

On this occasion, additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig said that in a few weeks 1 crore 24 lakh citizens have got their driving licenses, adding, "We have made all the license centers and traffic offices friendly for the citizens."