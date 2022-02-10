IG Punjab for taking concrete steps to eradicate organized crime in Gujranwala region

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that concrete steps should be taken to eradicate organized crime in Gujranwala region by using all available resources including effective use of modern technology.

He said this while presiding over the meetings on his visit to RPO Office Gujranwala and Gujarat. RPO Gujranwala briefed the IG Punjab about the law and order situation in the region and the latest situation regarding the investigation into the Sialkot tragedy.

The IG Punjab said that delay in registration of FIR and corruption will not be tolerated in any case, those who tarnish the image of police will be expelled from the department.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the ongoing operations for arresting habitual criminals, proclaimed offenders and professional gangs should be further intensified. The IG Punjab directed that the system of investigation should be improved, officers should make surprise visits to police stations and hold open courts regularly. He said that zero tolerance should be adopted in cases of violence and abuse against women and children and the culprits involved in such incidents should be punished. He directed that the police force should perform its duties with utmost diligence, dedication and passion to serve the people for the protection of life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace in the society. He directed that immediate relief should be provided to the poor citizens, senior citizens and women by resolving their issues on priority basis and in this regard supervisory officers should play their commanding role more efficiently.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that enhancing the capability of the force and the best welfare of the families of the martyrs is one of his top priorities and "We will continue to use all available resources in this regard on priority basis.

" He said that steps are being taken on priority basis for the upgradation of police stations and modern facilities and resources are being provided to police stations in all the districts of the province to improve the working of police stations and facilitate service delivery to the citizens.

The IG Punjab's visit started with arrival in Gujarat - Upon arrival in Gujarat, a well-armed contingent of police saluted the IG Punjab.

The IG Punjab distributed gifts among the children of martyrs and laid flowers at the memorial and prayed for their higher ranks.

He laid the foundation stone of Police Welfare Hospital Gujrat to be constructed on 11 kanals while DPO Gujarat briefed the IG Punjab about the construction of the hospital. The IG Punjab also laid the foundation stone of Gujarat Police Ladies Hostel where Lady Police personnel will be able to stay. He visited the DPO office and inaugurated the newly constructed Mangwal Police Station building. Deputy Commissioner Gujarat and other district officers of Punjab Police were also present on the occasion.

In Gujranwala, the IG Punjab inspected Gakhar, a model police station set up under Special Police Initiatives, and reviewed the Gakhar Smart City project, set up under a public-private partnership. He appreciated the efforts of the Ghakhar business community for their exemplary cooperation with the police. He addressed the police personnel at the police court and listened to the problems of the personnel and issued instructions on the spot for their solution. He also visited the Ashraf Marth Shaheed District Police Line and laid the foundation stone of the new Martyrs' Memorial Building.