IG Punjab For Timely Completion Of Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said infrastructure development
of the Elite Police Training school and improvement of training standards are
underway.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting about development projects at
the Central Police Office here on Saturday.
During the meeting, progress on development projects at the Elite Training School and Headquarters
on Bedian Road was reviewed.
He emphasized that the modern training, quality of accommodation, food, and security facilities
for delegations from other countries should be further improved.
The IG Punjab instructed to ensure high construction standards and adherence to time lines
in all ongoing development projects.
The IG Punjab also instructed that supervisory officers should complete the ongoing construction
work as soon as possible under their supervision.
Additional IG Elite Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi, DIG Elite Mansoor-ul-Haq, AIG Development Sahibzada Bilal Omar and senior officers attended the meeting.
Additional IG Elite Force Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi briefed the meeting about progress of
development projects.
