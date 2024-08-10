IG Punjab for timely completion of projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said infrastructure development

of the Elite Police Training school and improvement of training standards are

underway.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting about development projects at

the Central Police Office here on Saturday.

During the meeting, progress on development projects at the Elite Training School and Headquarters

on Bedian Road was reviewed.

He emphasized that the modern training, quality of accommodation, food, and security facilities

for delegations from other countries should be further improved.

The IG Punjab instructed to ensure high construction standards and adherence to time lines

in all ongoing development projects.

The IG Punjab also instructed that supervisory officers should complete the ongoing construction

work as soon as possible under their supervision.

Additional IG Elite Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi, DIG Elite Mansoor-ul-Haq, AIG Development Sahibzada Bilal Omar and senior officers attended the meeting.

Additional IG Elite Force Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi briefed the meeting about progress of

development projects.