IG Punjab for timely redressal of citizens' grievances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani Wednesday said the processing of applications received from Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) should be expedited and each matter must be resolved within the stipulated time period.

He said this while giving instructions to officers at Central Police Officer here while presiding over the meeting related to the matters of PMDU. During the meeting,the applications received from PMDU and the steps being taken to address them were reviewed.

IG Punjab said that for further improvement in service delivery the suggestions received from the citizens should also be taken into consideration.

AIG Inquiries/Complaints Ibadat Nisar gave a briefing on the applications received,on which IG Punjab gave instructions that there should be no delay in resolution of matters pinpointed in applications received ,and those responsible for delaying the processing should be held accountable.

He further said that special attention should be paid to the monitoring process to further improve the performance so that after the registration of cases the stages of investigation could be completed as soon as possible.

He urged that follow-up of all applications received by call, SMS, e-mail and post should be ensured in all cases and the concerned officers should ensure timely resolution of the problems of the people.

He added that there should be no delay in taking departmental action against those officers/officials who will take the complaints of citizens non-seriously.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGs, DIGs and other senior officers.