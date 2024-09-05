IG Punjab Gives Plots To Families Of 10 Police Martyrs
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Under the supervision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police's mission to provide own houses for families of martyrs who embraced martyrdom before 2017 is progressing rapidly.
As part of this initiative, the IG Punjab has now given plots for building personal homes to the families of 10 additional martyrs.
He met with the families of martyrs from the Faisalabad region at the Central Police Office and handed over ownership documents for the plots.
He said that the plots have been provided in modern, well-equipped residential schemes. To date, plots have been allocated to the families of 657 martyrs before 2017, and financial assistance is also being provided for construction of the homes.
The IG Punjab said that Punjab Police Welfare Fund has so far given 38 million rupees to support the construction of homes for the families of martyrs.
In the ceremony, plot documents were provided to the families of martyrs Inspector Muhammad Idrees, Sub-Inspector Taj Muhammad, ASI Jahangir Haider, Constables Zulfiqar Ahmad, Habib Ahmad, Inspector Muhammad Afzal, and Constables Safdar Hussain, Liaquat Ali, Noor Ahmad, and Maqsood Ahmad.
Dr. Usman Anwar expressed gratitude to the supervisory officers and benevolent individuals who facilitated the allocation of plots. The families of the martyrs thanked the IG Punjab.
Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahud Din, RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil, and AIG Welfare Ammara Shirazi attended the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended via video link by the CPO Multan, DPOs Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, and RO CTD Rawalpindi, among other relevant officials.
