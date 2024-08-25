IG Punjab happy on safe recovery of cop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday expressed happiness on the safe recovery of constable Ahmed Nawaz.

The IG Punjab also met with the family of constable Ahmed Nawaz who was rescued from robbers.

Constable Ahmed Nawaz's brother, father, uncle and other family members were among those who met the IG Punjab.

The IG Punjab hugged and encouraged the family of constable Ahmad Nawaz while congratulated the family for his safe recovery.

Speaking on this occasion, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that every soldier of Punjab police is important for him, and the recovery of Ahmed Nawaz was the first priority.

He said every soldier of Punjab police has taken lead against terrorists, miscreants and criminals. He said the determination of Punjab police personnel is like a iron wall and there morale is high until all evil and criminal elements are eliminated from the Kucha area.

Senior officers including Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Gondal were present on the occasion.