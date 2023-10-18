IG Punjab holds open court at CPO

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an open court in the Central Police Office here on Wednesday to listen to the problems of citizens and provide them immediate relief

The IG Punjab directed the officers to provide relief to the employees according to merit in the cases related to discipline and welfare issues.

On the requests of the citizens, IG Punjab directed the concerned district police officers to solve the citizen's problems by immediate action; he also sought the reports from the DPOs.

The IG Punjab said that the officers who showed irresponsibility in solving the problems of the citizens will be removed from the post.

He directed that the problems of the citizens should be solved at the grassroots level with effective supervision.

He also met the families of police employees in the open courtroom. The IG Punjab directed the concerned branch heads to take immediate action on the requests submitted by the families.

He said that Punjab Police is like a family, best welfare of every member is among his priorities. RPOs, DPOs should also continue to take all possible measures for the welfare of employees at the local level, he added.