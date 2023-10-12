IG Punjab inaugurates police feedback management system

Punjab Police has become the first police organization in Pakistan to start citizen feedback system on the provision of its services to the citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Punjab Police has become the first police organization in Pakistan to start citizen feedback system on the provision of its services to the citizens.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inaugurated the Police Feedback Management System in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. Salim Ghauri, CEO of a private international company attended the opening ceremony. DIG IT Ahsan Younis while giving a briefing to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar about the objectives of Police Feedback Management System said that Punjab Police has also issued a QR code for feedback to the citizens along with their services. Citizens can give their feedback by scanning the print QR code. These codes are available at Police Khidmat marakaz, Front Desks, Tahaffuz marakaz , Traffic and other police offices, Punjab Police website, Punjab Police public app and other departmental documents.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that citizens can give direct feedback regarding the quality of police services, complaints if there are any through QR code, in the light of the feedback received from the citizens, the problems will be removed while improving the quality of police services.

He said that the practice of robo-calls is also ongoing to check the quality of police services and to take feedback from citizens, more than 96 percent of citizens have expressed complete satisfaction about police character certificate services through robo-calls test. He said that the provision of police services is being upgraded, more accessible and convenient for the citizens by transferring it to modern technology, while to improve the quality of these services, upgrading is also being done with the effective use of modern technology.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, Additional IG Kamran Khan, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar and other officers were also present in the inauguration ceremony while all the RPOs and DPOs of the province also participated in the inauguration ceremony through video link.