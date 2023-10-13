IG Punjab Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwarconference to inform about details of terrorist incident in Sialkot

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held a press conference at the Central Police Office here on Friday in the context of the terrorist incident that happened two days ago in Sialkot

Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmed Khan and DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

The IG Punjab while talking to journalists said, "I am sitting with CTD today and talking to you on a very important topic. Take this as breaking news or a preparation for an upcoming press conference. In the second press conference, all the evidences that we have to present in the courts will be brought before you."

There have been attacks on the state of Pakistan before but their morale and determination has never dwindled. Pakistan has bravely faced even more tragic incidents, he added.

"The purpose of calling you today is to tell you that the security institutions of Pakistan, including the police, counter-terrorism department, all the intelligence agencies have traced a terrorism incident in Pakistan within 24 hours." After identifying the accused person, they have been arrested and their future plans foiled.

He has a very clear message to those plotting against Pakistan is that they keep doing their work, and 'we will keep exposing your true face to the whole world with evidences'.

"Our foreign office and other institutions are working for global peace and the masterminds and those planning against the peace will be exposed to the world," he added.

The IG Punjab further said that their lame excuses like “they did this due to that” are going to be exposed now.

False accusations were made against Pakistan which were exposed before the world.

Now, they will have to run themselves and the Pakistani nation will prove to the world that they are liars, evil doers and terrorists, he added.

Speaking to the media representatives, the IG Punjab further said that few persons were martyred by firing inside a mosque in Sialkot. DPO Sialkot and his team responded to the incident and collected important evidences from the crime scene.

Our intelligence agencies in particular CTD using latest technology and softwares like Hotel Eye, Face Trace traced the accused persons involved. “They have arrested the accused persons and are sitting in front of you today by securing Pakistan and now these accused are being produced in the courts”, IGP said. As the evidence is presented in the courts, it will be disseminated to the media as well, he added.

He while showing a slide in the press conference said that the network of the accused within Sialkot was raided by the police teams headed by RPO Sheikhupura and DPO Kasur in an area of hundreds of kilometers and arrested all these criminals.

In this crime, they had confirmed with already available evidence that a wicked country through its smelly agency is trying to do such actions in different countries of the world but now it will be exposed, he added.

While showing the presentation, IG Punjab said that the planning of this terrorist incident was done outside Pakistan. They have all the details where these people met, who came to Pakistan and who sent them will be exposed with evidences.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have the details of geo-fencing, Call Data Records and other evidences and these will be produced before court. He said that on October 6th and 9th, the accused persons conducted reconnaissance. Punjab Police can confirm it through its softwares of Hotel Eye.

Then they returned to Lahore and on the morning of 11th October committed a terror act in a mosque.

They wanted to use this incident against Pakistan before world but now it will be used against them, IGP added.

He further said that it is a mutual coordination of law enforcement agencies whether they wear uniform or not whether they are an intelligence agency of an armed force or a civil intelligence agency like the Intelligence Bureau, they all started working together.

CIA Lahore, Sialkot, Kasur and Pakpattan Police all started working by dividing the tasks among them and conducted raids together at all these placed, he added.

He presented a map of the area of operation on a projector to the media. Lahore, Sialkot, Kasur and Pakpattan in all the districts together supported and completed this operation, he added.

He further said that all the group involved in this entire act of terrorism will be presented in front of everyone with their Names, facilitators, the first party conducting reconnaissance, second party doing the rekki, the first shooter, the second shooter and the third.

He said that they have arrested all of them from Kasur, Pakpattan, Sialkot and Lahore and are going to present them in the court.

He said they managed to access the phone despite it was locked. The officer extracted all the data.

"We analyzed booking.com, geo fencing and polling, and above all our constables conducted door-to-door, hotel-hotel searches, in collaboration with intelligence agencies and our systems."

He said, "Having collected irrefutable evidence from effective use of technology, we will prove in the next press conference which evil country is the enemy of world peace. We want to thwart the nefarious intentions of the enemy with our determination and courage."

"We want to send a message to the whole world that Punjab Police is united with all other police forces and law enforcement agencies of this country and all agencies have collaborated and collected evidence which will not only be presented to the public but will be brought before every country in the peace-loving world," he added.

He said that these terrorist elements will be exposed in front of the whole world, will be brought before the international media, the Pakistani nation and institutions.

They will thwart every impure conspiracy to disturb the peace of Pakistan with their determination, he added.