IG Punjab Instructed To Speed Up Crackdown On Kite Flying
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued orders to intensify the crackdown against kite flying.
He said that special teams should ensure action against law breakers across the province, IG Punjab said that there is zero tolerance against the accused involved in the manufacture, sale and use of metal strings and kites.
Punjab Police Spokesman said that during the last 24 hours, 41 suspects were arrested while registering 32 cases under the Kite Flying Act across the province.
957 kites and 23 strings were recovered from the possession of the accused.
The Spokesman said that during the last 34 days, 3603 suspects were arrested under the Act of Anti-Kite Flying across the province, including Lahore, while 3469 cases were registered.
217461 kites and 14693 strings were recovered from the possession of the accused. IG Punjab appealed to the parents to stop their children from flying kites. He directed that the supervisory officers should personally monitor the crackdown against metal strings and kites.
