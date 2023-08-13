IG Punjab issue directions to ensure comprehensive security & traffic arrangements throughout province

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday issued directions to ensure comprehensive security and traffic arrangements throughout the province during Independence Day celebrations.

The IG instructed RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to ensure foolproof security and traffic arrangements across the province, including Lahore. he directed that all operational units, including the Special Branch, CTD, SPUs, and Executive Police, should follow a joint action plan. RPOs and DPOs are to assess security arrangements by being present in the field, he added and emphasized the use of CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, and metal detectors for monitoring and checking during security arrangements.

Dr. Usman Anwar stated that arrangements should also be made for the safety and security of women and children at parks, roads, and public places. Strict action should be taken against those engaging in kite flying, aerial firing, hooliganism, especially targeting women and children. Special teams should be deployed to take action against those involved in one-wheeling, firing, hooliganism or unethical behavior. To maintain smooth traffic flow, additional personnel should be appointed for the traffic police and city traffic officers should remain in the field, he added.