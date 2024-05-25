Open Menu

IG Punjab Issued Rs2.6m For Police Officers

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 08:30 PM

IG Punjab issued Rs2.6m for police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Saturday issued another Rs 2.6 million for the wounded officers and personnel belonging to various districts, including Lahore.

According to details, Sub Inspector Hassan Raza Ahmad from Mandi Bahauddin was granted Rs. 1 million for medical expenses, while injured ASI Shahid Saleem from Gujrat Police received Rs. 0.5 million for treatment.

Similarly, injured SI Muhammad Mumtaz from Multan was allocated Rs. 0.5 million for medical expenses, and Head Constable Muhammad Nadeem from Lahore Police received Rs. 0.3 million for treatment. Additionally, Constable Syed Ahsan Ali from Nankana Sahib Police received Rs. 0.3 million for medical expenses. All these officers and personnel sustained severe injuries in encounters with dacoits. After scrutiny and approval from the Welfare Branch, IG Punjab issued the aforementioned funds.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Police Punjab Gujrat Mandi Bahauddin Nankana Sahib All From Million

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 hour ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 hours ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

3 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

3 hours ago
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

8 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

8 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

8 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan