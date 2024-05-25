IG Punjab Issued Rs2.6m For Police Officers
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Saturday issued another Rs 2.6 million for the wounded officers and personnel belonging to various districts, including Lahore.
According to details, Sub Inspector Hassan Raza Ahmad from Mandi Bahauddin was granted Rs. 1 million for medical expenses, while injured ASI Shahid Saleem from Gujrat Police received Rs. 0.5 million for treatment.
Similarly, injured SI Muhammad Mumtaz from Multan was allocated Rs. 0.5 million for medical expenses, and Head Constable Muhammad Nadeem from Lahore Police received Rs. 0.3 million for treatment. Additionally, Constable Syed Ahsan Ali from Nankana Sahib Police received Rs. 0.3 million for medical expenses. All these officers and personnel sustained severe injuries in encounters with dacoits. After scrutiny and approval from the Welfare Branch, IG Punjab issued the aforementioned funds.
