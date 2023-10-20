Open Menu

IG Punjab Issues Orders To Pay Befitting Tributes To Police Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 10:52 PM

IG Punjab issues orders to pay befitting tributes to police martyrs

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to pay special respects to police martyrs on their martyrdom day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to pay special respects to police martyrs on their martyrdom day.

He has sent a letter to all the supervisory officers of the province and instructed that a police squad will salute the martyr's grave on the day of martyrdom in every district, while the families of the martyrs will also be given special gifts by the department.

The IG Punjab has sent the list of martyrs of the next week including Lahore to all the RPOs, DPOs and Unit Heads.

He said that the welfare branch will send the list of martyrs in advance to the respective districts every week and all the officers will ensure tribute ceremonies in honor of great sacrifices of the martyrs under personal supervision.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that from October 23 to October 29, the martyrs include 30 officers and officials from the rank of constable to inspector, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sialkot, Bahawalpur and Chakwal among other districts.

The IG Punjab further said that the best welfare of the families of the martyrs is the first priority and efforts are being made to acknowledge their unparalleled sacrifices and for the welfare of their families.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Kasur Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Chakwal October All From Best

Recent Stories

Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligen ..

Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligent Campus to achieve net zero g ..

3 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of ..

COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders disc ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endu ..

UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 at Bo ..

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcastin ..

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi dispels noti ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner for special attention to missed, refu ..

Commissioner for special attention to missed, refusals, zero dose children durin ..

14 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beau ..

Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beauty contest tomorrow in Sweihan

33 minutes ago
CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots wort ..

CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots worth Rs12.90 bln

14 minutes ago
 Lawyers rally condemns Israel brutalities

Lawyers rally condemns Israel brutalities

11 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

Cricket: Australia v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

11 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

11 minutes ago
 Messi should have own Ballon d'Or category, says G ..

Messi should have own Ballon d'Or category, says Guardiola

11 minutes ago
 Call for infrastructure up-gradation to boost tour ..

Call for infrastructure up-gradation to boost tourism

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan