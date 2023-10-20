IG Punjab issues orders to pay befitting tributes to police martyrs

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to pay special respects to police martyrs on their martyrdom day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to pay special respects to police martyrs on their martyrdom day.

He has sent a letter to all the supervisory officers of the province and instructed that a police squad will salute the martyr's grave on the day of martyrdom in every district, while the families of the martyrs will also be given special gifts by the department.

The IG Punjab has sent the list of martyrs of the next week including Lahore to all the RPOs, DPOs and Unit Heads.

He said that the welfare branch will send the list of martyrs in advance to the respective districts every week and all the officers will ensure tribute ceremonies in honor of great sacrifices of the martyrs under personal supervision.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that from October 23 to October 29, the martyrs include 30 officers and officials from the rank of constable to inspector, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sialkot, Bahawalpur and Chakwal among other districts.

The IG Punjab further said that the best welfare of the families of the martyrs is the first priority and efforts are being made to acknowledge their unparalleled sacrifices and for the welfare of their families.