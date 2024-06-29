IG Punjab issues record educational scholarships

Open Menu

Published June 29, 2024

Nspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is following the education-friendly vision for a better future of children of police employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is following the education-friendly vision for a better future of children of police employees.

As Rs 470 million educational scholarships were issued to 6,820 children this year to pay

fees of various degree programmes.

The IG Punjab said 262 students of PHD and M Phil programmes received more than Rs 21 million .

More than Rs 73.5 million scholarships were issued to 224 students for MBBS, BDS programmes,

more than Rs 41.

8 million were issued to 489 students of information technology degree programmes.

115 engineering degree students were given scholarships worth more than Rs 14.1 million, 2579 students of various disciplines of BS Honors were given more than Rs190 million as scholarships and 2,388 students of intermediate were given Rs 60 million.

The IG said that last year children of policemen were given educational scholarships worth Rs 850 million

and this year approximately 100 crore scholarships would be given to children of officials.

More Stories From Pakistan