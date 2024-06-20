IG Punjab Issues Relief Orders After Listening To Police Employees
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is like a family, and resolution of issues faced by its members and their families is a top priority
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is like a family, and resolution of issues faced by its members and their families is a top priority.
He said this during a meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. He listened to the employee's applications and issued orders for relief.
The IG Punjab said that all supervisory officers should maintain close contact with their subordinate staff and leave no stone unturned in addressing their applications and concerns.
According to the details, the IG Punjab directed the DIG Elite to provide relief on the request of Asmat Shehzadi, who is serving as an assistant, for her transfer from Telecommunications to PHP.
Dr. Usman Anwar forwarded the Sub-Inspector Raees Shehzad Khan's departmental promotion request to the Additional IG Punjab for relief on merit.
He instructed the AIG Admin to provide relief on the family claim recruitment request by the widow of late ASI Irshad Khan for her son's job. He forwarded the ASI Ehsan Ali's transfer request from Lahore to Narowal to the DIG Establishment One for relief. On the request of Constable Saqib Mahmood for recruitment as a junior clerk on a family claim, IG Punjab directed the AIG Admin to proceed on merit.
The IG Punjab also instructed the Additional IG Welfare and Finance to provide relief on leave encashment requests from retired Sub-Inspector Sai Khan and six other officers. He issued immediate relief orders for other welfare, recruitment, and promotion-related applications. He directed that all officers should take action on the forwarded requests and send compliance performance reports to the Central Police Office.
