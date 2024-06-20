Open Menu

IG Punjab Issues Relief Orders After Listening To Police Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM

IG Punjab issues relief orders after listening to police employees

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is like a family, and resolution of issues faced by its members and their families is a top priority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is like a family, and resolution of issues faced by its members and their families is a top priority.

He said this during a meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. He listened to the employee's applications and issued orders for relief.

The IG Punjab said that all supervisory officers should maintain close contact with their subordinate staff and leave no stone unturned in addressing their applications and concerns.

According to the details, the IG Punjab directed the DIG Elite to provide relief on the request of Asmat Shehzadi, who is serving as an assistant, for her transfer from Telecommunications to PHP.

Dr. Usman Anwar forwarded the Sub-Inspector Raees Shehzad Khan's departmental promotion request to the Additional IG Punjab for relief on merit.

He instructed the AIG Admin to provide relief on the family claim recruitment request by the widow of late ASI Irshad Khan for her son's job. He forwarded the ASI Ehsan Ali's transfer request from Lahore to Narowal to the DIG Establishment One for relief. On the request of Constable Saqib Mahmood for recruitment as a junior clerk on a family claim, IG Punjab directed the AIG Admin to proceed on merit.

The IG Punjab also instructed the Additional IG Welfare and Finance to provide relief on leave encashment requests from retired Sub-Inspector Sai Khan and six other officers. He issued immediate relief orders for other welfare, recruitment, and promotion-related applications. He directed that all officers should take action on the forwarded requests and send compliance performance reports to the Central Police Office.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Police Punjab Job Narowal Philippine Peso Family All From Top Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

High-level delegation led by Industries Minister t ..

High-level delegation led by Industries Minister to visit Turkmenistan from June ..

5 seconds ago
 Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets ..

Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets in KP to mobilize green financ ..

27 minutes ago
 Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 chil ..

Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 children of police employees

27 minutes ago
 415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP ..

415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

27 minutes ago
 PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah

PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah

27 minutes ago
 Senators call for revising taxes on salaried class ..

Senators call for revising taxes on salaried class, medicines, property business ..

22 seconds ago
realme GT 6 Pro: The True Flagship Killer Now Avai ..

Realme GT 6 Pro: The True Flagship Killer Now Available for XXXX

52 minutes ago
 District admin launches operation to check transpo ..

District admin launches operation to check transport fares

23 seconds ago
 Pakistan's dedication to int'l standard nautical p ..

Pakistan's dedication to int'l standard nautical products re-affirms its contrib ..

26 seconds ago
 IG Punjab appreciates performance of Special Branc ..

IG Punjab appreciates performance of Special Branch on Eid-ul-Azha

28 seconds ago
 Eight brick kilns owner booked

Eight brick kilns owner booked

30 seconds ago
 FWMC starts washing, sweeping of road

FWMC starts washing, sweeping of road

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan