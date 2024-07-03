Open Menu

IG Punjab Issues Relief Orders On Requests Of Police Employees, Their Families

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 07:31 PM

IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, met with police officers and their families, listened to the applications presented by them and issued directives for immediate resolution of their issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, met with police officers and their families, listened to the applications presented by them and issued directives for immediate resolution of their issues.

During the meeting with the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office, he emphasized that the welfare of police officers' families is a top priority, instructing all supervisory officers to ensure timely relief through personal oversight.

The IG Punjab directed the officers that all the officers should maintain close contact with the subordinate officers and solve their problems in time so that they can concentrate on their professional duties.

He directed the AIG Admin to provide relief on the requests of the family of Constable Syed Muhammad (deceased) of Rawalpindi of recruitment of his son as junior clerk on family claim.

He directed RPO Gujranwala to provide relief on the request of Inspector Zaheeruddin Babar (Retd.). The IG Punjab instructed the AIG admin to take action on the recruitment requests of sons of two officials including Sargodha police’s sub-inspector Muhammad Saeed and Pakpattan constable Syed Maqbool Shah Gelani on the family claim.

On the request of citizen Ayesha Bibi, the DIG Intelligence Special Branch was directed to take action after the inquiry. The IG Punjab directed AIG Admin to provide relief on recruitment applications of sons of Constable Muhammad Siddique and Head Constable Maqsood Anwar. Additionally, he issued relief directives concerning disciplinary, welfare, and other administrative matters.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Pakpattan Family All Top

Recent Stories

Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEP ..

Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM

36 seconds ago
 Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 impor ..

Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo

38 seconds ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

41 seconds ago
 Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road proje ..

Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road project package-II

42 seconds ago
 UN Secretary-General Calls for Positive Resolution ..

UN Secretary-General Calls for Positive Resolution in Imran Khan's case

29 minutes ago
 CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration

CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration

36 minutes ago
IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawa ..

IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region

36 minutes ago
 5 children drown in Awaran canal

5 children drown in Awaran canal

36 minutes ago
 Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajiki ..

Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan

36 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams

Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams

34 minutes ago
 Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of pro ..

Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima

34 minutes ago
 Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets

Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan