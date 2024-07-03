IG Punjab Issues Relief Orders On Requests Of Police Employees, Their Families
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, met with police officers and their families, listened to the applications presented by them and issued directives for immediate resolution of their issues
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, met with police officers and their families, listened to the applications presented by them and issued directives for immediate resolution of their issues.
During the meeting with the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office, he emphasized that the welfare of police officers' families is a top priority, instructing all supervisory officers to ensure timely relief through personal oversight.
The IG Punjab directed the officers that all the officers should maintain close contact with the subordinate officers and solve their problems in time so that they can concentrate on their professional duties.
He directed the AIG Admin to provide relief on the requests of the family of Constable Syed Muhammad (deceased) of Rawalpindi of recruitment of his son as junior clerk on family claim.
He directed RPO Gujranwala to provide relief on the request of Inspector Zaheeruddin Babar (Retd.). The IG Punjab instructed the AIG admin to take action on the recruitment requests of sons of two officials including Sargodha police’s sub-inspector Muhammad Saeed and Pakpattan constable Syed Maqbool Shah Gelani on the family claim.
On the request of citizen Ayesha Bibi, the DIG Intelligence Special Branch was directed to take action after the inquiry. The IG Punjab directed AIG Admin to provide relief on recruitment applications of sons of Constable Muhammad Siddique and Head Constable Maqsood Anwar. Additionally, he issued relief directives concerning disciplinary, welfare, and other administrative matters.
