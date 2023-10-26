IG Punjab issues Rs 1.5 mln for treatment of Ghazi officials

Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, is ensuring priority measures for the health welfare of the police force, in continuation of which, the IG Punjab approved more funds for medical expenses of police personnel of various districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, is ensuring priority measures for the health welfare of the police force, in continuation of which, the IG Punjab approved more funds for medical expenses of police personnel of various districts.

Injured Constable Jahanzaib of Rawalpindi was given Rs 0.5 million for medical expenses, injured constable Zafar Iqbal and constable Muhammad Haroon Afzal were given Rs 0.3 million each for medical expenses. Sarfraz Ahmed constable from Sargodha police was given Rs 0.2 million for treatment. Injured constable Ghulam Murtaza and Head Constable Babar Ali Shah were given Rs 0.1 million each for medical expenses.

These Ghazi officers and officials were seriously injured in the encounters with the criminals while on duty.

The IG Punjab ordered to continue the measures for the best possible treatment of Ghazi officers and officials and said that priority measures should be continued for the rehabilitation and recovery of Ghazis.

He said that RPOs and DPOs should keep in close touch with Ghazi officers and officials and provide them with all possible relief.

He further said that silver medals will be given to those Ghazi officers and soldiers who were injured in the line of duty, their Names will also be engraved on the Ghazi wall at the Central Police Office.