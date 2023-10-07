IG Punjab issues Rs 2.25m to five officials

A meeting of the welfare management committee was held at the Central Police Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) A meeting of the welfare management committee was held at the Central Police Office

here on Saturday in which Rs 2.25 million was approved for treatment of policemen

and their families.

According to officials, Traffic Warden Muhammad Waseem Arshad was given Rs 1 million for

cancer treatment of his wife and daughter while 0.5 million was given to the wife of late

Sub Inspector Mukhtar Hussain for cancer treatment.

ASI Muhammad Ismail was given Rs 0.5 million for shoulder surgery while Head Constable Habibullah

was given Rs 2.

5 lakh for his wife's cancer treatment.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed to continue the measures for healthcare of officials and their families.

He directed that more steps should be taken for the treatment of constables and their families

with the income genarated from the police welfare sources.

The meeting was presided over by Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara while DIG Welfare

Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG Ahsan Younas, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and AIG Welfare

Naveed Ajmal and others participated.