IG Punjab Issues Special Message On Punjab Culture Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issuing a special message on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day 2024, he said that Punjab Police is proud of the unique traditions of motherland, beautiful culture that reflects the rich social customs and wonderful civilization

The IG Punjab said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance are the prominent features of Punjab's culture. On the occasion of Punjab Culture Day, Punjab Police vows to protect the culture and traditions of Punjab.

He said that the protection of cultural and historical buildings, folk heritage of Punjab is the first priority, Punjab Police is ensuring foolproof security arrangements to all events organized on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day.

He further said that culture has a prominent place in the collective life of nations, living nations not only keep their culture alive but also give special importance to promote their traditions, culture and civilization.

The IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is with the people of Punjab to celebrate Punjab Culture Day with traditional enthusiasm and RPOs, DPOs of Punjab Police are carrying out their office affairs by wearing regional dress and cultural turban on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day.

