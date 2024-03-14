IG Punjab Issues Special Message On Punjab Culture Day
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issuing a special message on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day 2024, he said that Punjab Police is proud of the unique traditions of motherland, beautiful culture that reflects the rich social customs and wonderful civilization
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issuing a special message on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day 2024, he said that Punjab Police is proud of the unique traditions of motherland, beautiful culture that reflects the rich social customs and wonderful civilization.
The IG Punjab said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance are the prominent features of Punjab's culture. On the occasion of Punjab Culture Day, Punjab Police vows to protect the culture and traditions of Punjab.
He said that the protection of cultural and historical buildings, folk heritage of Punjab is the first priority, Punjab Police is ensuring foolproof security arrangements to all events organized on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day.
He further said that culture has a prominent place in the collective life of nations, living nations not only keep their culture alive but also give special importance to promote their traditions, culture and civilization.
The IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is with the people of Punjab to celebrate Punjab Culture Day with traditional enthusiasm and RPOs, DPOs of Punjab Police are carrying out their office affairs by wearing regional dress and cultural turban on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day.
Recent Stories
PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘International Day to Combat Islamopho ..
Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland
Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agriculture Secretary
SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertaining magistrate system
Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator
Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourned
Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘Protection of Holy Prophet Day ..
Ukraine steps up border attacks as Putin urges Russians to vote
PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress
Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England against France
SBP asks PCB to review its engagements with Innovation Factory, OKFX.io
Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ on Friday8 minutes ago
-
SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertaining magistrate system10 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator10 minutes ago
-
Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourned12 minutes ago
-
Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘Protection of Holy Prophet Day’12 minutes ago
-
PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress12 minutes ago
-
Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief12 minutes ago
-
Minister orders timely completion of health projects12 minutes ago
-
IGP chairs meeting on 'Tahaffuz Darsgah' for transgenders education12 minutes ago
-
22 traders fined11 minutes ago
-
Kazi Nazir posted as IG Prisons Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Administration imposes fines of Rs2.897 million on 192 illegal profiteers12 minutes ago