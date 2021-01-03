IG Punjab issues standing order regarding issuance of police identity cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Sunday said a new standing order had been issued for new police identity cards for officials on the basis of Centralized Database Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS).

The standing order has been issued under Article 10 (3) of the Police Order 2002.

As per the standing order, officials serving in units should have a new identity cards during duty while other departmental cards will be considered canceled after March 30, 2021.

The Additional IG Establishment will be in charge of the issuance of police identity cards while the DPOs, City Police Officers, and Capital City Police Officers will be authorized to issue cards to serving or retired officials of grade one to 16 in their districts.

RPOs and Unit Heads will appoint grade 18 officer to issue cards and abide by rules and regulations in respective districts.

All cards will be issued on the basis of the HRMIS as per the design approved by theIG Punjab. Retired officers would submit an application for issuance of cards to the AIG Adminand Security or the concerned DPO with the approved application forms, the order said.