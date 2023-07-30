IG Punjab lauds performance of officials on Ashura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday appreciated the officials for making the best security arrangements during ten days of Muharram, including Ashura.

Dr Usman praised the performance of the CCPO Lahore, all Additional IGs, including RPOs, CPOs and DPOs, of the province in a message and said the officials deserved appreciation for performing their duties diligently.

The IG directed the department to work with the same spirit in future to protect life and propertyof people.