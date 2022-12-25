UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Lauds Police Force For Foolproof Security Arrangements On Christmas, Quaid Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has congratulated and complimented police force and supervisory officers for ensuring foolproof security arrangements for Quaid Day and Christmas programmes across the province.

As per details, Punjab police remained on high alert throughout the province on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day. 3431 Christmas programs were organized across the province while 625 programs were organized in the provincial capital, Lahore, more than 28 thousand security personnel were assigned on security duties across the province.

Likewise, more than 6000 personnel and officers were deployed in Lahore. IG Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that round-the-clock monitoring was continued from the Central Police Office and the control rooms established at the district level. IG Punjab said that to improve the traffic arrangements around the churches and places of entertainment, additional traffic wardens were deployed. The patrolling of other forces, including Dolphins, Peru, was increased around the sensitive places and recreational points, apart from the churches, so that Christian community celebrated their religious festival in a peaceful environment, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

